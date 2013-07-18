ZURICH, July 18 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Thursday as a lack of fresh impulses keep investors on the sidelines ahead of more earnings results from major companies.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally weaker at 7,923 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baser..

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ACTELION

Actelion raised its full-year guidance on Thursday and said it expected to return to profit growth this year as benefits from its cost-savings programme kick in faster than expected and sales of its marketed products hold up.

LLB

Liechtenstein's second-largest bank LLB said on Thursday one-off costs related to a U.S. crackdown on undeclared Swiss funds had dragged down its group result for the first half of 2013.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Roche launches new ProGRP test for more precise diagnosis in lung cancer.

*Clariant signs long-term ethylene supply contract with OMV.

*Ascom said it expected a first-half group profit of around 14.5 million Swiss francs ($15.36 million). It is due to report half-year 2013 results on Aug. 22.

*Sika said it was acquiring Australian company Radmix Resources Pty Ltd, a supplier of structural fibres for shotcrete, and its manufacturing partner Australian Synthetic Fibres Pty Ltd.

*Charles Voegele Holding AG said it has appointed Matthias Wunderlin as its new Chief Sales Officer. Wunderlin will be responsible for managing the group's country organizations and marketing from 1 November 2013.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.5 percent in June to 16.707 billion Swiss francs ($17.70 billion), the Federal Customs Office said.

($1 = 0.9439 Swiss francs)