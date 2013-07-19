ZURICH, July 19 Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Friday in line with other European markets as disappointing results from major U.S. technology companies dampen sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3 percent at the open to 7,908 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SWISSCOM

Switzerland's competition authority WEKO said on Friday it had opened an investigation against Swisscom following suggestions the company had abused its market position in broadband internet for business clients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche launches two new tests for monitoring transplant patients on immunosuppressive therapy.

* Mikron Holding AG said sales rose 11 percent in the first half to 119.6 million Swiss francs ($126.40 million) while EBIT increased to 1.9 million francs

* SIX Swiss Exchange's sanction commission has fined Publigroupe Ltd 40,000 Swiss francs for deficient disclosures in its interim financial statements.

* Altin AG said its planned share buyback will be implemented through tradable put options.

($1 = 0.9462 Swiss francs)