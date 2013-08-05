ZURICH Aug 5 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets tracking gains on Wall Street after tepid U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of continued central bank support.

The banking sector will be in the spotlight, with HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, set to report half-year profit, expected to rise 15 percent to more than $14 billion as a three-year cost-cutting plan starts to pay off.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to the SMI future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

ROCHE

India has partly revoked patents granted to Roche Holding AG for its breast cancer drug Herceptin, a spokesman for the drugmaker confirmed on Sunday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said it acquired French software firm Newron System that generated sales of less than $10 million last year.

* Roche and the Medicines Patent Pool sign agreement to increase access to medicines to treat CMV infection in HIV-patients, a major cause of blindness.

* Myriad says Bruce Jackson is appointed to the position of chief technology officer.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach's board of directors says it unanimously rejects Renova's takeover offer.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss real estate bubble index rose only slightly to 1.20 points in the second quarter, confirming a slowdown in the housing market, the bank said.