UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rising, with some traders citing reassuring inflation data from China as giving a boost to investor sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant and Saudi Arabian industrial company Tasnee said they established a joint venture for masterbatches in Saudi-Arabia, with Clariant selling 40 percent in Clariant Masterbatches to Tasnee.
* Dufry said it signed an agreement to operate duty free spaces at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), Sri Lanka.
* Tecan said it appointed Achim von Leoprechting to the management board.
* Evolva Holding SA said on Thursday Japanese authorities have ruled Evolva's resveratrol should be regulated as a food and nutritional supplement.
* Interroll said it increased operating profit and net profit in the first half of 2013.
* Private Equity Holding AG says net asset value at 31 July was 59.75 euro ($79.98).
* Implenia said it won a microtunnelling contract in Hamburg.
* Addex Therapeutics said it raised CHF 3.2 million in a private placement to international institutional investors.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources