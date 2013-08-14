ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains forecast for European
stocks as investors await confirmation the euro zone has inched
out of recession.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.2 percent at
8,050 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS LIFE
Net profit for Switzerland's biggest life insurer Swiss Life
jumped 30 percent in the first half, as premiums rose and the
company controlled costs.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Novartis' chairman told Bloomberg that a $10
billion acquisition isn't out of reach as the drugmaker sets out
on a strategic review of its businesses, which includes units
focused on animal health and vaccines.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tecan said first-half net profit slipped to 16.5
million Swiss francs ($17.66 million) from 17.7 million francs
year-ago, and said it still expects mid-single-digit percentage
sales growth in local currencies and its operating profit margin
to grow by around 50 basis points on the year.
* Conzzetta said first half net profit rose by more
than two thirds to 21.6 million francs, amid a 2.9 million franc
gain from the sale of land by Plazza Immobilien.
* Tornos said its head of market and sales support
Carlos Cancer has decided to seek new career challenges outside
the firm.
ECONOMY
SNB
The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc will remain
in place as long as necessary, though it has spared Switzerland
from the worst of the euro zone crisis, SNB board member Fritz
Zurbruegg said in an interview published on Wednesday.
*Producer and import price data due at 0715 GMT
*ZEW investor sentiment indicator due at 0900 GMT
($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)