ZURICH Aug 21 Swiss stocks were expected to open flat, despite Asian markets coming under renewed pressure as investors worried that minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting would only add to suspicions it will start scaling back stimulus from September.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 7,936 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB named Pekka Tiitinen, currently head of the technology company's drives and controls business, as head of its discrete automation and motion from September 15, replacing Ulrich Spiesshofer who is taking over as overall Chief Executive.

* Feintool said Mubea Engineering AG increased its holdings in the company to 496'500 shares, or 11.12 percent. Feintool's free float is now 29.8 percent.

* Feintool said first-half net profit slid 15 percent to 5.4 million francs and that it expects roughly 480 million francs in full-year sales and a slightly lower operating margin on the year due to development costs and investment in the start-up of new production.

* Basilea said its first-half net loss narrowed to 17.3 million francs and that it expects to lower full-year spending to roughly 7 million francs a month, and its operating loss to roughly 4 million francs monthly.

* Leclanche said its first-half net loss widened to 6.52 million francs and that it expects full-year operating losses at EBITDA level to be less than 10 million francs, subject to the continued turnaround plan and the receipt of the relevant shareholder approvals.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said it will postpone an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to no later than September 26.

* Von Roll said it swung to a first-half net loss of 3.9 million francs on a drop in sales and order intake.

* Goldbach said first-half net profit slid 25 percent to 2.6 million francs and that it still expects full-year single-digit revenue growth.

* Cicor said first-half net profit slipped 1.6 percent to 1.2 million and it sees full-year profitability remaining stable on the year.

* SHL Telemedicine said it swung to a second-quarter net profit of 100,000 francs from a 900,000 franc loss last quarter amid a rise in revenue.

* Elma said it narrowed its first-half net loss to 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,100) from 400,000 francs a year ago on a recovery in customer demand in its three main regions and an 11 percent pickup in order income.

* ADB said it will be unveiling new products for multi-screen environments at industry fair IBC2013, Hall 5 Stand B48.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg is due to deliver a speech in Zurich at 0730 GMT.

($1 = 0.9250 Swiss francs)