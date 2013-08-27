Zurich Aug 27 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
* UBS Financial Services Inc of Puerto Rico on Monday
prevailed in a legal battle over a shareholder derivative
lawsuit filed by pension plans in Puerto Rico, when the U.S.
Supreme Court formally dismissed the case.
* A unit of UBS AG will pay nearly $4.6 million to settle
allegations by multiple state securities regulators that
unregistered sales assistants accepted clients' orders to buy
and sell securities, New Jersey's highest law enforcement agency
announced.
For related news, click on
ACTELION
Europe's largest biotech company, said on Tuesday its chief
financial officer Andrew Oakley would be leaving the company
next week to focus on opportunities outside the company.
For related news, click on
SYNGENTA
The Swiss agrochemicals group said on Tuesday it had
submitted a legal challenge to the European Commission's
decision to suspend the use of a pesticide on crops pollinated
by bees.
For related news, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group said on Monday its chief financial
officer (CFO), Pierre Wauthier, had been found dead at his home
in the Swiss canton of Zug, just over 30 kilometres (20 miles)
from Zurich.
For related news, click on
BANKS
Switzerland will decide soon on whether to keep pursuing a
tax agreement with the United States, an outgoing top diplomat
said on Monday, or risk extending a long, costly dispute over
banks that shelter tax evaders.
For related story, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schmolz + Bickenbach AG says the Swiss Takeover
Board has rejected a request of Gebuka AG to amend the offer
prospectus of Venetos Holding AG, a subsidiary of Russian tycoon
Viktor Vekselberg's investment vehicle Renova.
* SHL Telemedicine announces a further expansion
of its telemedicine services in the Indian healthcare market.
* Leclanche appoints Jim Atack as Chairman of the
Board
* Airesis a decline in Le Coq Sportif's turnover of
14 pct in the first half was partially compensated by a growth
of 11 percent in Boards & More turnover.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said underlying
operating margin rose to 91 pct from 7.4 pct in H1, net profit
group share up 66.6 pct to 21.5 mln Sfr.
* Tamedia, the Swiss media group, is exercising its
right of first refusal and will take over the majority interest
in Ziegler Druck- und Verlags-AG.
ECONOMY