UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 29 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Thursday as an improving macroeconomic outlook in Europe is balanced by concerns over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government, keeping risk appetite in check.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat cent at 7,776 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH
The Swiss insurer said its chairman, ex-Deutsche Bank AG head Josef Ackermann, will step down immediately, following what appeared to be the suicide of the insurer's financial chief earlier this week.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss insurer Baloise said first half profit rose 11.8 percent to 245 million Swiss francs ($265.42 million)on a 5.1 percent rise in business volume and strong investment gains.
* Actelion said the New England Journal of Medicine published the results of Seraphin, a study of its macitentan drug in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said first-half profit shrank to 13.6 million francs after provisions for a U.S. tax dispute, a net goodwill value adjustment for swisspartners, the closure of its Swiss arm, and costs to restructure depressed the interim result by 58.4 million francs.
* Valora said first-half net profit more than doubled to 25.8 million francs and confirmed its projection of achieving an operating profit of some 75 million francs for 2013 as a whole, with a further 5 to 10 million francs in positive one-off effects.
* Sonova said its Advanced Bionics unit has received U.S. approval for its new Naída CI Q70 sound processor.
* Implenia said first-half revenues rose 15.5 percent to 1.4 billion francs and operating income was up 5 percent at 30.1 million.
* Lem said it will reduce headcount in Geneva by 13 people as part of a decision to establish a new production site in Sofia, Bulgaria. The expected cost of the restructuring plan is in line with provisions recorded and will not lead to additional full-year costs.
* Oerlikon said it is opening a new sales and service site in Brazil.
* Perrot Duval said first-half net profit rose to 1.168 million francs and that instead of a dividend, it will propose that unappropriated retained earnings be carried forward this year in view of its need to maintain liquid assets to realize its developments.
* Bobst said its operating result in the first half of 2013 was close to break even, with a 24.7 million Swiss franc improvement compared to the first six months of 2012.
ECONOMY
Swiss non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources