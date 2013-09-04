ZURICH, Sept 4 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly higher on Wednesday, in line with modest gains seen
elsewhere across Europe.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher
at 7,872 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis showcases 39 abstracts highlighting
robust respiratory portfolio at ERS 2013
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank sells Lugano branch
of LLB (Switzerland).
* Berner Kantonalbank said Jean-Claude Nobili was
stepping down from its board of directors at the end of
September for personal reasons.
* Leclanche SA said it named a new head of
distribution and marketing.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast launches advanced
broadcast/broadband multi-screen solution and announces NC+ as
first customer
* Logitech names Vincent Pilette as new Chief
Financial Officer. Pilette joins Logitech from Electronics for
Imaging
* Addex Therapeutics says chronic treatment with
Addex Dipraglurant rescues impairment of long-term synaptic
plasticity in trial
ECONOMY