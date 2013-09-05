ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets helped by
growing signs of a global economic recovery, although worries
over possible conflict in Syria and the prospect of Fed
'tapering' may curb those gains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nationale Suisse posted a combined ratio of 92.9
percent in the first half of the year helped by a low claims
burden in Switzerland. Operating consolidated profit rose 6.4
percent to 53.2 million Swiss francs.
* u-blox said net profit in the first half rose
36.8 percent to 12.2 million francs and it increased its
full-year revenue guidance.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach announced the key parameters
of the proposed capital increase.
* Kuehne & Nagel said it has won a contract from
Tom Tailor Group to provide logistics services in Russia.
ECONOMY