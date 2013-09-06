ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday while European markets were seen vulnerable to some profit-taking ahead of a key U.S. jobs data release which could determine when the Federal Reserve starts winding down on its asset buying programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen little changed at 7,931 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

A disagreement between Pierre Wauthier and Josef Ackermann about the presentation of the insurer's second-quarter results preceded the finance chief's suicide, shaking the company and prompting Ackermann to step down as chairman.

NOVARTIS AG

The Swiss drugmaker said on Friday it had signed a licensing and research deal that could boost its ability to develop innovative cell-based therapies for conditions where little treatment is currently available.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* IPS Innovative Packaging Solutions consolidated accounts show a loss of EUR 3.4 million for the first half of 2013 compared to a loss of EUR 2.9 million in the first six months of 2012.

* IPS Innovative Packaging Solutions reports signing of 5-year supply agreement with Procter & Gamble.

* Zurich Insurance Group said the 5.75 pct 500 million euro of dated subordinated notes, issued by Zurich Finance (USA) and maturing in 2023, are expected to be redeemed on October 2, 2013 at par plus accrued interest.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition places a 120 million Swiss franc bond with a 3-year maturity and a 3.5 percent coupon.

* Crealogix said operating profit (EBIT) declined to 3.1 million Sfr due to investments in product enhancements and in the development of the German market.

ECONOMY

* SNB foreign currency reserves due at 0700 GMT

* Industrial orders due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss consumer price index data due at 0715 GMT