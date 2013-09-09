ZURICH, Sept 9 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014 after a decline this year, while demand for nat cat cover will double by 2020 in high-growth markets.

CREDIT SUISSE

South Korean financial regulators are reviewing three foreign brokerages including Credit Suisse Group AG's local unit for possible breach of domestic capital markets regulations, a source at one of the regulators said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo is suspending its approved share buyback program until further notice, in order to be able to sell up to a maximum of 2.5 percent of treasury shares.

* Burkhalter Group said group profit rose by 9.7 percent to 9.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year and it expects to improve earnings per share in the 2013 financial year.

* Orell Fuessli expects 2013 results to be severely depressed by Security Printing.

* Cargill and Evolva move into pilot scale ahead of schedule for fermentation-based steviol glycosides.

* Cytos Biotechnology presents additional results from Phase 2a study of CYT003 for the treatment of allergic asthma.

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless data for August due at 0545 GMT

* Swiss retail sales expected at 0715 GMT