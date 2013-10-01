ZURICH Oct 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Tuesday, as uncertainty over a partial shutdown of the U.S. government keeps investors on the sidelines.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,023 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ROCHE

U.S. health regulators expanded the approval of Roche Holding AG's breast cancer drug Perjeta and will now allow its use to help shrink tumors prior to surgery, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

The world's largest maker of cancer drugs will provide an update from its leading late-stage pipeline comprising ten new molecular entities at an investor event in London from 1330 GMT.

NOVARTIS

Japan's health ministry will investigate the Japanese unit of Novartis AG, Japanese media said, after a ministry panel said it may have violated Japanese law when it cited studies based on manipulated data to promote its blood pressure drug Diovan.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food group holds its investor seminar at its headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer opens branch in Mannheim.

* Clariant closes sale of Textile Chemicals, Paper Specialties and Emulsions businesses.

* 3A Composites, a division of Schweiter Technologies divests its kitting business in USA.

* Around 1,800 unfinished 1000-franc banknotes were abstracted during the production process at Orell Fuessli .

ECONOMY

* The Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due at 0730 GMT.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)