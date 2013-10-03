ZURICH Oct 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open almost flat as uncertainty over a partial shutdown of the U.S. government keeps investors on the sidelines.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly higher at 7,985 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said Secukinumab showed superiority over Enbrel in clearing skin in a psoriasis study.

* Novartis said real-world data showed Gilenya reduced the annualized multiple sclerosis relapse rate and risk of relapse by around 50 percent versus interferons or glatiramer acetate.

* Conzzeta said its board of directors would recommend Ernst Bärtschi for the role of board president, succeeding Jacob Schmidheiny.

* Kudelski said it had filed a patent suit against Netflix in the Netherlands.

*Burkhalter said it was changing its accounting policy from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER, with the intention of introducing the change for 2013 financial statements.

* Tornos said it was reducing credit lines with the banks UBS and Zuercher Kantonalbank from 35 million francs to 10 million francs.

* Meadowbrook Insurance Group said it has reached an agreement with Swiss Re to mutually terminate their quota share reinsurance contract.