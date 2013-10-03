ZURICH Oct 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open
almost flat as uncertainty over a partial shutdown of the U.S.
government keeps investors on the sidelines.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly
higher at 7,985 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said Secukinumab showed superiority
over Enbrel in clearing skin in a psoriasis study.
* Novartis said real-world data showed Gilenya
reduced the annualized multiple sclerosis relapse rate and risk
of relapse by around 50 percent versus interferons or glatiramer
acetate.
* Conzzeta said its board of directors would
recommend Ernst Bärtschi for the role of board president,
succeeding Jacob Schmidheiny.
* Kudelski said it had filed a patent suit against
Netflix in the Netherlands.
*Burkhalter said it was changing its accounting
policy from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER, with the intention of
introducing the change for 2013 financial statements.
* Tornos said it was reducing credit lines with the
banks UBS and Zuercher Kantonalbank from 35
million francs to 10 million francs.
* Meadowbrook Insurance Group said it has reached an
agreement with Swiss Re to mutually terminate their
quota share reinsurance contract.
ECONOMY