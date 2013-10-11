ZURICH Oct 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets, as investors take heart from perceived progress in Washington to avert a possible debt default.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent to 7,889 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

RICHEMONT

Richemont SA on Thursday said its online fashion retail unit Net-a-Porter was not for sale.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. regulators have accepted and filed its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for subcutaneous use of Xolair in people with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU).

* EMS Group said net sales in the third quarter rose 7 percent to 1.44 billion Swiss francs.

* Sika AG successfully places 400 million Swiss franc bond.