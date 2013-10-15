ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen hitting a two-week high on rising optimism that U.S. lawmakers would soon agree on a deal to re-open their government and avoid a possible debt default.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it sold its Detergents & Intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) for 58 million Swiss francs, including 20 million in cash at closing.

* Schindler said net profit fell to 368 million Swiss francs during the first nine months of the year due to an extraordinary impairment of 155 million francs and revised downwards its net profit expectations for the full year.

* Kuehne + Nagel said net profit rose to 442 million Swiss francs during the first nine months of the year.