ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen
hitting a two-week high on rising optimism that U.S. lawmakers
would soon agree on a deal to re-open their government and avoid
a possible debt default.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it sold its Detergents &
Intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group
(ICIG) for 58 million Swiss francs, including 20 million in cash
at closing.
* Schindler said net profit fell to 368 million
Swiss francs during the first nine months of the year due to an
extraordinary impairment of 155 million francs and revised
downwards its net profit expectations for the full year.
* Kuehne + Nagel said net profit rose to 442
million Swiss francs during the first nine months of the year.
