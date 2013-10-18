ZURICH Oct 18 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Friday, supported by positive economic data from China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up nearly 0.5 percent at 8,071 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

LOUIS DREYFUS

Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Commodities said it has entered a joint venture agreement with Brooklyn Kiev LLC to develop and manage a multi-commodity terminal in Odessa as it expands in one of the world's top grain exporters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss private bank Bank Frey & Co. AG said it was closing due to increasingly difficult market conditions, ever-growing regulations and the unsustainable requirements that smaller private banks are required to comply with, in part as a result of the tax dispute with the United States.

* LLB Group and the Chairman of the Management Board of Jura Trust AG said they had signed a contract of sale for Jura Trust AG.

*Schindler said it was launching a public repurchase offer for up to 5.8% of the registered shares and up to 8.9% of the participation certificates in issue at a fixed price.

*PubliGroupe said it had concluded the sale of a 51 percent stake in xentive AG to the Boston-based Mediaspectrum Inc.