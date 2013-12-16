ZURICH Dec 16 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, in line with European markets seen extending a sharp two-week retreat as bets increase on the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to wind down stimulus at this week's policy-setting meeting.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

- Switzerland's plan to raise the leverage ratio required of banks is unrealistic, the chief executive of top Swiss bank UBS said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

- U.S. securities laws have their limits and do not justify making UBS liable to shareholders for touting its ability to control risk even as it harbored a rogue trader who caused $2.3 billion of losses, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

- Raoul Weil, an ex-UBS banker charged by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts, was being extradited on Friday to the United States from Italy to face a trial likely to reignite debate on tax fraud.

GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT

Fund manager Gottex said on Monday it would merge with EIM group to create a company with fee earning assets of close to $10 billion by the first half of 2014.

SWISS REGIONAL BANKS

Several Swiss regional banks, including BCV, BCGE and St. Galler KB, said on Monday they would cooperate with U.S. officials to avoid prosecution in a crackdown on Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through offshore accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said it has appointed Burkhard Varnholt as new Head Investment Solutions Group and Chief Investment Officer as of 1 March 2014.

* Roche announced the launch of its new FLOW system for use with Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

* Sika said it has agreed to acquire LCS Optiroc Pte Ltd. in Singapore and LCS Optiroc SDN. BHD in Malaysia, which generated annual sales of 24 million Swiss francs in the last financial year.

* Meyer Burger said it concluded a strategically important contract with a leading Asian cell manufacturer for the supply of coating systems for its first heterojunction line in the market. The order volume is 14 million Swiss francs. The company said on Friday it nominated Michael Escher as Chief Sales Officer and Member of the Executive Board.

* Alpiq said its Board of Directors had approved the Group's new strategic directions and thus pushed the restructuring for the Group.

* Bucher Industries said its board would propose to next year's AGM to elect Valentin Vogt to the board. The group said Stefan Duering would replace Jean-Pierre Bernheim as a member of group management and president of the Bucher Specials segment from Jan. 1.

* Dufry said it had completed the acquisition of the 49 percent stake in Hellenic Duty.

* Sika said it had agreed to acquire LCS Optiroc Pte Ltd. in Singapore and LCS Optiroc SDN. BHD in Malaysia, a manufacturer of cementitious powder products.

* Nobel Biocare said its chief information officer Dietmar Bettio had been appointed as executive vice president to the Nobel Biocare Executive Committee effective January 1, 2014.

* Goldbach Group said it expected a net loss in 2013 due to a negative one-off effect of 20 million Swiss francs related to its search engine business in Germany but intended to maintain its dividend.

* BKW said Beat Grossenbacher, CFO and member of the Group Executive Board, had decided to move to SRG SSR as Head of Finance and Controlling by July 1, 2014.

ECONOMY

* SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg gives speech on "Asset management at the SNB: What makes the difference?" in Zurich at 1700 GMT.