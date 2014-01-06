European shares seen opening higher as Dutch PM Rutte wins election - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks were expected to edge lower on Monday, mirroring losses in Asia following data that showed growth in Chinese services industries slowed sharply last month.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,190 points, according to the Swiss future's index.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
EFG International
EFG International AG said it has agreed a deal for Falcon Private Bank's activities in Hong Kong including 800 million Swiss francs ($884.81 million) of assets, which the Abu Dhabi-owned group has decided to exit.
The Swiss National Bank said it will swing to a 9 billion Swiss franc loss for 2013 due to a dramatic drop in the value of its gold holdings.
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT
ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.
ZURICH, March 16 Swiss Re paid Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler 6.25 million Swiss francs ($6.26 million) in 2016 after he was promoted mid-year to the role, according to the reinsurer's annual report published on Thursday.