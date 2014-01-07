ZURICH Jan 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Tuesday, as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. earnings season, while European equities were seen opening slightly higher.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 8,273 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is stepping up efforts to scale back riskier fixed income areas squeezed by strict new regulation, it said on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

U.S. prosecutors are examining a new set of Credit Suisse Group AG documents, including internal emails, that may show whether a bank committee charged with overseeing the quality of home loans ignored red flags to the detriment of mortgage investors, according to a source familiar with the documents.

UBS

A former high-ranking UBS banker charged with helping Americans dodge taxes through secret Swiss bank accounts is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday to tax fraud conspiracy in federal court in Florida.

NESTLE

Nestle said it would sell its U.S.-based frozen pasta business, Joseph's Pasta, to private equity firm Brynwood Partners VII LP as part of a drive to clean up its portfolio.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it had closed the sale of its Detergents & Intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group for 58 million Swiss francs.

* Acino Holding AG said its request for the delisting of its registered shares had been approved by the SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Schindler said its Chinese division had been awarded a contract for a 115-story skyscraper currently under construction in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

* Microbix said it was suing Novartis for infringement of its virusmax patent.

*Burkhalter Group said it had acquired Elektro Zeller AG, which employs nine people and generates annual sales of around 1.3 million Swiss francs.

*Alpiq said it had extended a consortium loan to the end of 2017, ensuring a financial framework of 400 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

BOND AUCTION

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning two 1.50 percent bonds, one maturing in 2025 and the other in 2042, in a tender.

SNB

The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc continues to play a central role in monetary policy, and is the correct tool for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions for the foreseeable future, the central bank's chairman said on Monday.

International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity due after 0800 GMT