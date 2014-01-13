BRIEF-Solium qtrly EPS $0.016
* Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
ZURICH Jan 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking European shares, with investors cautious after a poor U.S. jobs report.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.25 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has appointed former Nomura banker Jean-Philippe Favre as head of utilities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its president of oncology Herve Hoppenot will leave the company with immediate effect to pursue an opportunity outside the firm.
* Lonza said it had established a long-term agreement with Pharmacyclics, Inc. to support the production of commerical and clinical material for its oral oncology drug, IMBRUVICA (Ibrutinib).
ECONOMY
