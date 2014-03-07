ZURICH, March 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Friday, in line with European shares, as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,495 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

An Italian appeals court will decide on Friday whether to uphold a ruling that found four international banks, including UBS, guilty of fraud and mis-selling of derivatives to the city of Milan, in a case that highlighted the opaque finances of many Italian municipalities.

UBS

UBS has hired Doug Simons and Tannon Krumpelman as managing directors as part of the bank's efforts to expand its financial institutions group.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday a final stage test of Jakavi, used to treat patients with a rare blood cancer, had met its primary endpoint and improved two key measures of disease control in patients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its new diagnostic test to help detect patients infected with syphilis in routine clinical practice, the Elecsys Syphilis immunoassay, was now available on the market in the European Economic Area.

* Sulzer said it had signed an agreement to undertake a joint venture with China Huadian Corporation for the service of gas turbines including field service, component repair, and delivery of new capital parts.

* Kudelski said Alec Ross, a senior fellow at Columbia University, had been nominated to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

ECONOMY

Swiss inflation data for February due at 0815 GMT