ZURICH, March 10 Swiss stocks were seen opening down slightly on Monday, while European shares were seen holding steady, as poor exports data from China raised concerns about slower economic growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,370 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SGS

Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said its finance chief Geraldine Matchett was resigning, effective July 2014.

ABB

ABB paid new chief executive Ulrich Spiesshofer nearly 5.8 million Swiss francs ($6.60 million) last year, a quarter more than the previous year, according to the industrial conglomerate's annual report.

SWISS HOUSING

The only sure way for the Swiss National Bank to cool the booming Swiss mortgage market is by raising interest rates, the chief of Raiffeisen Switzerland said on Saturday, adding that greater self-regulation by banks would have little effect.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said its full-year net profit rose to 292 million Swiss francs from 265 million, and said it will propose former UBS Chief Executive Peter Wuffli as chairman of its board. Full earnings are due March 25.

* Bucher Industries said it had acquired Montana, a family-owned company based in Brazil that manufactures large, self-propelled crop sprayers and fertiliser spreaders. It did not disclose a purchase price.

* Helvetia posted a 9.2 percent increase in profit to 363.8 million Swiss francs in 2013 and raised its dividend to 17.50 Swiss francs per share from 17 francs the previous year.

* Aryzta posted a 4.7 percent increase in underlying fully diluted net profit increased to 135.6 million euros for the six month period ending Jan. 31.

* Mikron said it was expecting a further slight increase in sales and a significant improvement in EBIT margin in 2014 after missing earnings targets in 2013 and cutting its dividend slightly.

ECONOMY

SNB

The Swiss National Bank is prepared to defend the franc from strengthening further than 1.20 per euro if tensions in Ukraine push up the Swiss currency, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a Swiss newspaper.

SNB weekly sight deposits due 0800 GMT

January retail sales due 0815 GMT