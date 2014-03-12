ZURICH, March 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street
and in Asia.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent
to 8,341 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ADECCO
A recovery in Europe helped Adecco, the world's
No.1 staffing agency, beat fourth-quarter profit expectations
and grow revenue in constant currency terms for the first time
in seven quarters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisscom said Christian Petit will take over as
head of corporate customers next month, replacing Andreas
Koenig, who is resigning and leaving the telecoms firm for
family reasons and will be leaving the company. The changes will
not have any impact on the ongoing development of corporate
business, and the unit's merger with IT Services is proceeding
according to plan, Swisscom said.
* Baloise said it has completed the sale of its
Croatian and Serbian subsidiaries to the Austrian UNIQA Group
for 75 million euros after withdrawing from its business
operations in south-eastern Europe, a move which will incur a
one-time loss of around 30 million Swiss francs ($34.15
million).
* Kaba said sales rose 3.3 percent to 481 million
francs in the first half 2013/2014 generating a net profit of 40
million francs, slightly lower than the previous year due to
additional investment in Asia and Eastern Europe.
* Cicor said full-year net profit fell to 4.5
million francs, while order intake rose 16.5 percent to 201.7
million francs and revenue rose 8.2 percent to 190.5 million
francs.
* BFW Liegenschaften said its real estate portfolio
had a total value of 303.7 million francs at the end of last
year.
ECONOMY
Swiss bond auction expected at 1000 GMT
($1 = 0.8784 Swiss francs)