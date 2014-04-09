ZURICH, April 9 Swiss stocks were expected to
open virtually unchanged on Wednesday, in line with European
stocks, as a recovery on Wall Street overnight provided support.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 8,418
points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BRAVOFLY IPO-BRGF.S
Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group said it would
close its initial public offering (IPO) early due to strong
demand from international and Swiss investors.
CLARIANT
Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S. chemical
manufacturer Ashland Inc said they had agreed to sell
their joint venture ASK Chemicals to funds affiliated with
private equity investment firm Rhone.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it had appointed Jeff George as
Alcon division head as Kevin Buehler retires, and named Richard
Francis as Sandoz division head.
*Sulzer said it appointed Thomas Dittrich as new
Chief Financial Officer and expects him to start in August.
*UK firm Lontra said it had signed a licensing deal with
Sulzer that will allow the Swiss firm to incorporate its
compressor technology in aeration equipment.
*Syngenta said it had agreed with Cellulosic
Ethanol Technologies to license its 'Adding Cellulosic Ethanol'
technology, a new process to make cellulosic ethanol from corn
kernel fiber.
