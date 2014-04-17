ZURICH, April 17 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen halting the previous session's rebound as disappointing results from Google and IBM eclipsed dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,313 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ACTELION

Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company, signalled it might raise its guidance for earnings growth at mid year as it posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said it had been notified that BlackRock Inc was holding a participation of below 5 percent in the staffing firm.

* Art & Fragrance said net profit fell to 5.8 million Swiss francs in 2013 due to one-off integration costs of a logistics company and said it was confident to continue to achieve stable growth in all its segments.

* Walter Meier said it had successfully completed its share buyback program. The share buyback amounts to 139.9 million Swiss francs, the firm said.