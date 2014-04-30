ZURICH, April 30 Swiss stocks were seen idling on Wednesday, with investors seen cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and against a backdrop of continuing tension in Ukraine.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,428 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis' inhaled medicine Ultibro Breezhaler for chronic lung disease was better at improving lung function than GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing a late stage study.

U.S. health regulators on Monday approved a drug for advanced lung cancer developed by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG that is intended to treat patients with a specific genetic mutation.

STRAUMANN

The world's largest maker of dental implants, Straumann Holding AG, said sales rose 2.9 percent in the first-quarter as it reaped the benefit of its new pricing strategy and a late Easter holiday break.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant swung to a first-quarter loss of 48 million Swiss francs ($54 million) due to a 84 million franc charge to divest its ASK Chemicals joint venture.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said it will buy back its minority joint venture partner with Central Tanshi in Japan, Meitan Tradition Co. Ltd.

* Temenos said revenues rose 6 percent in the first quarter to $110 million generating earnings before interest and taxes on $19.8 million. It confirmed its full-year guidance.

* Looser Holding said revenues grew 4.3 percent in the first quarter to 118 million francs, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 14 million francs.

* BKW has appointed Ronald Traechsel as its new chief financial officer and group executive with effect from Aug. 1.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank said the proportion of euros it its reserves were down slightly in the first quarter.

* Switzerland's leading KOF indicator for April is due to be released at 0700 GMT.

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.84 points in March from a revised 1.52 points in February, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.