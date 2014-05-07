ZURICH May 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISSRE

Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, recorded a profit of $1.2 billion for the first three months of the year, helped by fewer natural catastrophes.

BANKING

Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, must reach a minimum capital requirement of 19.2 percent and 16.7 percent of risk-weighted assets respectively in 2019, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom posted a fall in first-quarter net profit to 373 million Swiss francs, from 390 million the previous year.

UBS

Switzerland's biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.

SFS GROUP

Swiss engineering components firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 64 Swiss francs per share on Wednesday, giving the company an implied market value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.75 billion).

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in April from 3.3 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

* The Swiss National Bank publishes international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at 0700 GMT.