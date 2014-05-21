ZURICH May 21 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Wednesday, with investors' mood marred by
losses in the United States and in Asia following disappointing
results from heavy machinery firm Caterpillar.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.1
percent at the open, according to the Swiss futures index
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Rating agency Moody's affirmed the ratings of Credit
Suisse's deposits and senior debt at A1, but lowered
its outlook to negative from stable.
* Novartis said a study showed its once-daily
inhaled medicine Ultibro Breezhaler was non inferior to
combination therapy in improving health-related quality of life
outcomes in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD).
* Julius Baer said it had successfully placed 350
million Swiss francs of subordinated, unsecured debt with
private and institutional investors.
* Lonza has guided for core return on net
operating assets (RONOA) of 16 percent for 2016. It said all
other guidance remains unchanged.
* Swiss Life has appointed Stefan Maechler as new
chief investment officer, effective September 1. Maechler, 54,
succeeds Patrick Frost who is taking over the role of chief
executive at the start of July.
* Evolva said it has achieved a key milestone in its
joint development programme of fermentation-based minor steviol
glycosides with Cargill and will receive a payment of $1
million.
* SHL Telemedicine posted a 49 percent rise in
first-quarter revenues to $10.6 million, generating core profit
of $2 million.
* AMS said it has won a patent validity lawsuit
launched by Belgium's Melexis concerning a European
patent covering magnetic field position sensor products.
ECONOMY