ZURICH May 22 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Thursday, taking their cue from gains in Asia and on Wall Street, as expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to support the U.S. economy and an upbeat reading on China's factory sector boosted sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent at the open to 8,672 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

LOGITECH

Logitech International SA said its audit committee is conducting an investigation into some of its accounting matters related to its earlier-stated results.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz+Bickenbach swung to a net profit of 12.4 million euros ($17 million) in the first quarter compared to a year earlier loss, helped by higher sales volumes, although revenue rose just 0.5 percent due to lower price levels. The steelmaker stuck to its outlook for 2014.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its drug Catena/Raxone met its secondary goals in a late-stage

* Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke plans to invest around 18 million Swiss francs ($20 million)in new wind power projects in Kulmerau and Kirchleerau.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.8946 Swiss Francs) ($1 = 0.7318 Euros)