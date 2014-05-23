BRIEF-Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million
* Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million and provides further preliminary financials for 2016
ZURICH May 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Friday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of Germany's IFO business climate index and market holidays in Britain and the United States on Monday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1 percent to 8,700 points, according to premarket indications from Bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank made a surprise move on the US bond market on Thursday, printing US$5bn and US$3.5bn respectively of senior unsecured Yankee issuance.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AEVIS Holding, an operator of clinics and hotels, said Genolier Swiss Medical Network has acquired a majority stake in Visionplus SA as it seeks to develop its opthalmic activities through the creation of regional competence centres.
ECONOMY
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan via public offering, with coupon rate of 4.89 percent