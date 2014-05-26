ZURICH May 26 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Monday, as investors waited to see the impact from elections in Europe and Ukraine.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent at the open to 8,716 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse's chief executive Brady Dougan told a Swiss Sunday newspaper he has no plans to step down and his bank would not need a capital increase despite a $2.5 billion deal with U.S. authorities over a tax dispute.

ORASCOM

Swiss-listed Orascom said on Sunday it would divest stakes in a number of non-core assets in Egypt as it restructures its business in the region, valuing the sale at up to 130 million Swiss francs ($145.13 million).

ROCHE HOLDING

A Roche Holding executive said the drugmaker expected sales from its diagnostic division to grow faster in the United States than the market trend and it would not reduce prices despite reimbursement cuts in the U.S. health programme.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burkhalter Group said on Friday shareholders at its annual general meeting had approved a dividend payout and a distribution of reserve capital amounting to 4.40 Swiss francs per share.

* Alpiq said on Monday it would sell its 34.7 percent stake in Swissgrid AG.

* Eastern Property Holding said in a trading update on Monday net rental income rose by 7 percent in the first quarter of 2014 compared to last year, but the weak Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar led to a foreign exchange loss.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT