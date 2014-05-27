ZURICH May 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Tuesday, as the market paused following a
recent rally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.01
percent at the open to 8,711.51 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS named Gary Head as its new global chief of cash
equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and triggering a
reshuffle of the Swiss bank's management in that country,
according to a series of internal memos obtained by Reuters on
Tuesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tamedia upped its bid for PubliGroupe to
190 Swiss francs per share, but the new offer was still less
than the 200 francs per share offered by Swisscom.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.4 percent in April
to 17.077 billion Swiss francs ($19.1 billion), the Federal
Customs Office said on Tuesday.