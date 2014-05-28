The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BANKS
A former UBS AG banker who pleaded guilty to conspiring to
defraud the United States by helping wealthy Americans evade
taxes was sentenced to five years of probation by a U.S. judge
on Tuesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Evolva said it had started the commercial
production of resveratrol through yeast fermentation.
Resveratrol is a compound produced in grapes and other plants
and is used in dietary supplements.
ECONOMY
* Swiss gross domestic product for the first quarter due at
0545 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect GDP to have grown
1.9 percent year-on-year.
* UBS consumption indicator due at 0600 GMT.