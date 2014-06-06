ZURICH, June 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday taking their cue from gains in other stock markets overnight as investors welcomed stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,651 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS BANKS

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday extended for one month the deadline for so-called category two Swiss banks suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes to turn over information by one month.

For more, click on:

GAM HOLDING

Swiss asset management firm GAM Holding said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Singleterry Mansley Asset Management, a U.S.-based mortgage and asset-backed securities firm.

For more click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orell Fuessli Group said Martin Buyle has been appointed chief executive, effective October 1.

* Fitch on Thursday revised Dufry's outlook to negative from stable, a day after the Swiss travel retailer said it was buying rival Nuance for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.73 billion).

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q1 industrial orders due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss CPI data due at 0715 GMT

* IMF SDDS (SNB Data): International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.8951 Swiss Francs)