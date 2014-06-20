ZURICH, June 20 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday after closing slightly firmer on Thursday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.08 percent at 8,681.27 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel Holding AG VONN.S said on Friday it will buy back 12.5 percent of its shares currently held by Swiss retail bank Raiffeisen.

NESTLE

Nestle is trimming its huge range of businesses and pushing deeper into niche medical products to improve returns, but the food and beverage giant still likes its heft.

UBS

U.S. authorities are probing UBS AG for criminal fraud after a former broker in Puerto Rico allegedly directed clients to improperly borrow money to buy mutual funds that later plunged, according to lawyers representing some of the investors.

UBS

A Belgian judge charged the head of UBS Belgium on Thursday with involvement in an alleged multi-billion euro tax fraud by the Swiss bank's Belgian unit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke said it will seek to optimise its core business, improve cash flow and costs, and move into new growth areas in the face of tougher market conditions.

* Peach Propery Group said a major shareholder had sold a roughly 12 percent stake in the company to one board member, and to both new and existing shareholders.