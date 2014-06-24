ZURICH, June 24 Swiss stocks were seen opening
higher on Tuesday, tracking European shares after overnight
gains in Asia.
Shares in Syngenta were seen climbing 6 percent
following a Bloomberg report saying Monsanto had looked
into buying the Swiss firm. Syngenta was not immediately
available for comment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,661 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG has withheld many key documents from
MBIA Inc in a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of lying
about how it processed loans used in mortgage-backed securities,
and it should be ordered to review whether it has more evidence
suggesting misconduct, the bond insurer said.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 0.9 percent in May
to 17.253 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said.