ZURICH, June 30 Swiss stocks were seen rising at the open on Monday ahead of a raft of economic data due this week that will shed light on the health of the global economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open up 0.2 percent at 8,577 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NESTLE

Nestle USA is recalling 10,000 packages of chocolate peanut butter ice cream that were incorrectly labeled as another flavor, putting consumers with peanut allergies at risk, the company said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche has launched a fully automated urine testing analyzer to help diagnose diseases such as urinary tract infection, kidney disease, and diabetes. The testing system is designed to reduce manual steps and increase staff safety in the laboratory.

* Zurich Insurance said it has exercised an option to redeem 143 million euros ($195.06 million) of subordinated debt, issued in 2009, on July 15 at par plus accrued interest.

* Meyer Burger has been awarded three contracts totalling over 25 million Swiss francs with existing customers.

* Valora has replaced its 100 million franc revolving-facility syndicated credit with a new 200 million franc multi-currency revolving credit facility.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach has successfully refinanced its syndicated loan and ABCP financing programme.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)