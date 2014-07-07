ZURICH, July 7 Swiss stocks were seen opening flat on Monday, while European shares were seen slightly firmer, as investors shift their gaze to corporate earnings.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,678 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

HOLCIM

Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim on Monday announced asset sales they are proposing to competition regulators as part of their merger plan, including all of Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German ones.

HELVETIA

Swiss insurer Helvetia said it planned to buy Nationale Suisse to create an insurance company with estimated annual profits of more than 500 million Swiss francs ($558.47 million).

SWISS HOUSING

Switzerland's property and equity markets are still at risk of instability due to the low interest rate environment, a board member of the Swiss central bank said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said it had cancelled 10.182 million shares stemming from share buyback programmes and the new share capital comprised 179.082 million registered shares.

* Dufry said it planned to issue 500 million euros of senior notes with a maturity of eight years, the proceeds from which will be used to partly finance the acquisition of The Nuance Group.

* Valora is looking at possible M&As and wants to expand into new countries, the company's chief executive said in an interview published on Saturday with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.