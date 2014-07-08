ZURICH, July 8 Swiss stocks were seen opening flat on Tuesday, pausing after yesterday's fall as investors await corporate earnings.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,612 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday U.S. health regulators have granted its personalised cell therapy CLT019 "Breakthrough Therapy" status, meaning the treatment will be fast-tracked within the U.S. regulatory system.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it had successfully completed its capital increase to help fund the purchase of rival Nuance. The travel retailer expects to raise around 810 million Swiss francs ($906.65 million) in gross proceeds from the rights offering.

* Adecco said the company's holding of its own shares had been reduced to below 3 percent of the group's share capital.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals announced the start of its operations in the United States, with the office located in Morristown, New Jersey.

* Novartis released new global guidelines for Investigator Initiated Trials.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender .

* Swiss consumer prices data for June due at 0715 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect prices to rise 0.2 percent from a year ago.

* Swiss retail sales data for May due at 0715 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales to rise 1.8 percent from a year ago.

($1 = 0.8934 Swiss Francs)