ZURICH, July 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday following losses in the previous week and taking their cue from Asia as banking jitters abated.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,498 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli said it had agreed to acquire family-owned U.S. candy business Russell Stover, making it the no.3 chocolate manufacturer in North America.

ROCHE

An experimental drug from Roche helped people with an advanced form of skin cancer live longer without their disease worsening when used in combination with another treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne & Nagel said net profit rose 8.3 percent to 313 million Swiss francs in the first half on revenues of 8.5 billion francs.

* Basilea said the European Commission has granted its drug isavuconazole orphan drug designation for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis.

* AlphaPetroVision said oil production has increased over the previous year to 121 barrels per day on average, but remains below expectations. As a result, the company plans concentrate on reactivating existing wells rather than on planned horizontal drillings at the McCamey oil field. It has also extended an existing credit limit by a further 1.7 million francs.