ZURICH, July 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European stocks
after the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over eastern
Ukraine increased geopolitical tensions in the region.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3
percent at 8,521 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ascom said it had been a slow first six months of
the year, but expects better results in the second half of the
year will ensure net profit in 2014 will be in line with the
previous year.
* Zuger Kantonalbank said it expects to be able to
settle its tax dispute with the United States in the next few
months, and that gross profit will be lower in 2014.
* BKW said it is planning to transfer its
shareholding in Swissgrid to a wholly-owned subsidiary.
* The Six Exchange Regulator said it is opening an
investigation against Accu Holding AG regarding a
potential violation of reporting obligations, connected with the
late publication and submission of Accu's 2013 annual report.
ECONOMY