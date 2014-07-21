ZURICH, July 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Monday, steadier than European equities
after the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over eastern
Ukraine increased geopolitical tensions in the region.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,522 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
Roche plans to steer clear of the wave of big takeovers
sweeping through the healthcare industry and focus instead on
small acquisitions and partnerships, the Swiss drugmaker's chief
executive said in an interview published on Saturday.
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer BAER.VX said on Monday that it will buy the
private banking activities of Bank Leumi in Luxembourg
and Switzerland, in a deal which will cost up to 70 million
Swiss francs ($78.01 million).
HOLCIM
Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge are in
"advanced" talks with European competition regulators over their
proposed merger, and have filed formal notifications in five
major markets, Holcim Chief Executive Bernard Fontana told the
Wall Street Journal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Conzzeta said it is selling its loss-making
automation business ixmation to BBS Automation GmbH for an
undisclosed price effective July 1, which will burden earnings
by 25 million francs.
* Basilea said it has entered into an agreement
with Quintiles for the commercialization ceftobiprole in Europe.
* Energiedienst Holding said first-half net profit
was 22.2 million euros.
