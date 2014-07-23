ZURICH, July 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, easing back from gains in the previous session, as ongoing tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East dampened sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.2 percent at the open to 8,577 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB posted a bigger-than-expected fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by depreciation and amortisation and weak performance in its loss-making power systems unit.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta AG, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, said on Wednesday its sales rose in the first half of the year by 1 percent as it reaffirmed its full-year sales target

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in "dark pools", is working with regulators to stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue, the boss of the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG posted a net loss of 6 million Swiss francs in the first half due to non-recurring legal charges and provisions. Revenue-generating Assets under Management rose to 80.1 billion francs, up from 75.9 billion at end-2013. It said its target for net profit of 200 million francs in 2015 was no longer realistic.

* Autoneum said net profit rose 27.9 percent in the first half to 40.0 million francs due to operational improvements in Europe, higher global customer volumes in Asia. It expects a challenging second half but forecasts a similar operating margin as that achieved in the first six months 2014.

* Rieter said sales rose 9 percent to 522 million in the first half, generating operating profit of 28.8 million, up 68 percent. It expects slightly lower market demand in the second half and a higher operating result this year than in 2013.