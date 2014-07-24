ZURICH, July 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Thursday, bucking a move lower in Europe
where developments in Ukraine and the euro zone's disappointing
pace of recovery will dominate.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,614 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS said it had been ordered by French
officials on Wednesday to pay 1.1 billion euros ($1.48 billion)
in bail after being put under formal investigation over
allegations it laundered the proceeds of tax evasion.
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker posted a slight fall in sales in
the first half, as the strong Swiss franc put the brakes on
solid growth of its breast cancer medicines.
LONZA
Switzerland's Lonza said first-half net profit
more than trebled as its pharmaceutical and biotech production
ingredients arm benefited from drugmakers increasingly
outsourcing production.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said U.S. health officials accepted a
biologics license application for filgrastim, a drug used to
boost production of infection-fighting white blood cells in
certain cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.
* Logitech raised its outlook for operating income
next year to roughly $170 million after first-quarter sales rose
1 percent to $484 million.
* Basler Kantonalbank said first-half profit fell
18.3 percent to 105.1 million Swiss francs ($116.48 million)
amid a strategic overhaul of its business.
* Leonteq said first-half net profit rose 25
percent to 26.8 million and that shareholders will receive one
tradable subscription right for every existing share they hold
in a rights issue expected to net roughly 173.1 million francs
to support the firm's growth strategy.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said second-quarter
revenue was down 12.8 percent in constant currencies at 203.8
million francs.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9023 Swiss Francs)