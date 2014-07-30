ZURICH, July 30 Swiss stocks were seen opening a touch lower on Wednesday, as investors await U.S. growth figures and the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,521 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

Moves by three of the four major U.S. contact lens makers to set price floors for many of their products, preventing low-cost retailers from discounting the expensive devices, have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare confirmed on Tuesday that it has been approached by potential buyers and is in "very early" talks with them about its sale.

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim, which is preparing to merge with French peer Lafarge, said second-quarter net profit rose nearly 6 percent as a cost-cutting and restructuring drive helped offset the impact of a drop in sales.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said on Wednesday first half net profit fell 3 percent from a year earlier, slightly exceeding expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it expected low to mid-single-digit sales growth in local currencies in 2014, as it posted 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.65 billion) in sales for the second quarter of the year.

* Bucher Industries posted a 4.2 percent rise in first-half sales, but said it expects a moderate fall in profitability from the record high in the year before.

* Newron said it received a refusal to file letter for experimental Parkinsons drug safinamide from U.S. health regulators, citing organization and navigation problems in the company's submission.

* Gottex said it has received approval from Switzerland's financial regulator to merge with EIM Group, which is expected to complete during August, to form a combined firm with $8.5 billion in fee-earning assets.

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG said net profit excluding revaluation effects and deferred taxes increased by 17 percent to 4.8 million Swiss francs in the first half, according to preliminary unaudited results.

* Tecan Group AG said it is acquiring IBL to offer integrated solutions for speciality diagnostics.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said first-half profit rose to 76.8 million euros ($102.97 million) from 63.3 million on a sharp rise in sales, and expects strong growth in Uceris sales.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 2.06 points in June from 1.80 (1.77) points in May, the Swiss bank's economists said.

* KOF indicator for July due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.7459 Euros) ($1 = 0.9068 Swiss Francs)