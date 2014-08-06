BRIEF-Symetis announces capital increase of 55.8 million euros
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
ZURICH Aug 6 Swiss stocks were seen a touch lower on Wednesday, after a deterioration in the situation in Ukraine and disappointing U.S. corporate earnings prompted a sell-off in equities globally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent at 8,315 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Wednesday its net profit rose less than expected in the second quarter, as the firm's chief executive warned he saw prices weakening further in the insurance industry.
ROCHE
Roche said on Wednesday that European regulators approved its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.
SWISSCOM
Swisscom said it controls 90.59 percent of Publigroupe following a 214 Swiss franc per share offer, after Swiss publishing house Tamedia bowed out of a rival bid.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
Swiss CPI data for July due at 0715 GMT
