ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Thursday in line with other European markets
as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of euro zone economic
growth data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little
changed at 8,389 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea says it plans to launch ceftobiprole in
Germany in the second half of this year as it posted a net loss
of 19.4 million francs for the first half of this year. The
company confirmed its guidance.
* Evolva said it had entered into a contract worth
up to $15.1 million with the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction
Agency (DTRA) for its oral antibiotic GC-072.
* Daetwyler Holding posted net sales of 654.4
million Swiss francs in the first half, generating net profit of
48.3 million francs. It said it was confident of achieving its
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) target range of 10-13
percent before one-off items for the year as a whole.
* Walter Meier said it had acquired Swiss heating
and ventilation company FRIAP FEURON AG for an undisclosed price
as it posted adjusted net income of 102.8 million in the first
half compared, boosted by spin-off effects. It said sales almost
halved to 190.9 million.
* Orell Fuessli said net sales rose 2.1 percent in
the first half to 131.2 million francs, generating an operating
loss of 4 million francs.
* Crealogix said it has set up an Austrian
subsidiary in Vienna.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer/import price index due at 0715 GMT.