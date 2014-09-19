ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss stocks were seen opening a
touch higher on Friday, tracking European shares, which were
expected to draw support from Scotland's rejection of
independence in a vote.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.2
percent to 8,847 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
HOLCIM
Irish cement maker CRH is exploring a bid for all the assets
rivals Lafarge and Holcim must sell to steer their mega-merger
past competition watchdogs, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said board member Rudolf Guedel had
passed away at the age of 65 after a short and serious illness.
* PubliGroupe said it had sold its participation in
"Persoenlich" Verlags AG to the managing director and
editor-in-chief, Matthias Ackeret.
* Ypsomed said AstraZeneca will use its injection
system for subcutaneous administration of diabetes drug
Bydureon.
ECONOMY