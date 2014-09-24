ZURICH, Sept 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, adding to losses in the previous session and in line with European shares, as investors grow concerned about the pace of global economic growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent to 8,748 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ADECCO

Adecco, the world' largest temporary staffing company by sales, said on Wednesday sales rose in the first two months of the third quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse : SIX Exchange Regulation said it had fined Credit Suisse Funds AG 10,000 Swiss francs for sending a notification regarding a distribution relating to certain exchange traded funds too late.

* Private Equity Holding AG said the cancellation of 325,000 registered shares, which was approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting on July 4, was registered by the commercial register on Sept. 22.

* BKW AG said it had successfully placed 163 million Swiss francs in senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2020.

* Repower AG said, effective retroactively to Jan. 1, it is to merge with Repower Schweiz AG.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.35 points in August from a revised 1.67 (1.66) points in August, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.